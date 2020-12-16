A natural alternative to artificially designed sleeps aids and stress relief products.

Formulations based on the Company patented CALPXT96 ingredient.

Supplied in an-eco-friendly and refillable packaging.

Sold online immediately and in Quebec health food stores starting January 2021 .

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), is extending its products offering by announcing the commercial launch of Bazzzics™, a unique combination of three (3) plant-based formulations, derived from the Company patented ingredient CALPXT96, that act in synergy to procure a natural and effective solution to sleep disorders caused by anxiety and stress.

Bazzzics™ is commercialized by Laboratory Holizen, a fully owned division of Lumiera Health Inc. and is now available to consumers on the Holizen E-commerce website (www.holizen.ca) and will be available starting January 2021 in health food stores in the Province of Quebec.

"Sleep disorders can be caused by different factors and have significant consequences on people. The Lumiera's team is proud to fulfil its mission to improve people's life by delivering to consumer the Bazzzics™ products line. These three products used alone or in combination, will allow for the consumers to access to an efficient and tailored solution to their sleep disorders. COVID-19 and related health disorders induced a surge in the demand for natural health products. The Company intends to increase its sales with the introduction of these 3 new products", commented Kevin Roland, CEO of Lumiera.

In an effort to provide eco-responsible products to consumer, Bazzzics™ is supplied in a recyclable/biodegradable packaging. The consumers have also the choice to use refillable containers provide with the Bazzzics starter pack.

About BazzzicsTM Natural Sleep Aids

BazzzicsTM is a unique combination of three (3) products, designed to procure a healthy and restful sleep without the grogginess caused by conventional, artificially designed sleeps aids products. BazzzicsTM SERENITY helps relieve stress, worries, uneasiness or nervousness, BazzzicsTM FALL ASLEEP helps initiate the sleeping process and works on sleep disturbances, anxiety and pain, and facilitates the process of falling asleep and BazzzicsTM STAY ASLEEP facilitates relaxation and reduces discomfort and frequent awakenings for a longer sleep.

The three products are generally safe and unlike with many artificially designed sleep medications, users are unlikely to become dependent after repeated use (habituation). The products feature at least two of the following four natural herbal extracts in various concentrations: California poppy, lemon balm, passionflower and skullcap. These ingredients are well known and traditionally used in herbal medicine as sleep aids and calmatives to help relieve restlessness or nervousness when under stress. Strong synergies and higher efficacy are expected when BazzzicsTM products are used in combination.

For a quick video presentation and more information visit: www.bazzzics.ca

According to industry reports, The global sleeping aids market generated a revenue of $78.7 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2030 to attain a value of $162.5 billion by 2030. Sleep aids are drugs and devices that are used to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Sleep disorders stem from substance misuse, a stressful work environment or an inconsistent sleep pattern. Sleep aids help improve sleep quality by reducing the time required to fall asleep and increasing the duration of quality sleep.

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system. Lumiera is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2019, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Mario Paradis, Chief Financial Officer, 514-641-0181, [email protected]