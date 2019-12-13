Lumeca Virtual Healthcare Doubles down on Development Team

All four team members come to Lumeca from diverse start-up and entrepreneurship backgrounds, including GasBuddy where they helped launch the app in 2011, sell the company in 2013, open offices across the United States, and secure over 80,000,000 downloads. In 2018, it became the #2 app in the app store for a short period.

Additionally, to round out the team's clout in the tech industry, GasBuddy co-founder Dr. Dustin Coupal sits on Lumeca's advisory board.

Lumeca will harness the additional tech talent to continue building the most secure, seamless and simple healthcare platform for all Canadians to access healthcare when and where they need it. Allowing people to manage their own health.

"Honouring the same Saskatchewan values that our tech sector has been bolstering on with big innovation, we will continue to build the most innovative healthcare platform to deliver secure, convenient and patient centered healthcare," said Shawn Hazen, Lumeca's founder & CEO. "We are excited to have the guys join us, they fit our culture perfectly and we are also grateful to be a part of a province and city that truly supports the new buzz around the technology ecosystem with groups like the Cultivator (Powered by Conexus), Innovation Place, Path Cowork, Economic Development Regina and the Audacity movement."

About Lumeca Health

Lumeca Health, one of Canada's leading virtual healthcare platforms, offering integrated healthcare services that connects people to our team of doctors, specialists, mental health professionals and hospitals 24/7.

Lumeca serves leading employers, insurers, hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare systems while continually innovating healthcare access and improving outcomes making high-quality, patient-friendly healthcare a reality. Founded in 2016, Lumeca Health is proudly headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan.

