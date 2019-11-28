Lumeca Health Expands Executive Team

"Leah joins Lumeca with a wealth of management experience at both early-stage tech start-ups and mid-sized companies," said Shawn Hazen, Lumeca's founder & CEO. "We are thrilled to have a steady hand at the operational helm as we continue to expand our healthcare platform and broaden our customer base globally."

Prior to joining Lumeca, Olson-Friesen built and lead high performing teams in the private and public sectors across Canada. Olson-Friesen was CEO of DOT Technology Corp and CEO of SeedMaster Manufacturing. Beyond operations and finance management, she was responsible for all aspects of strategic planning, product development and customer service. Prior to the aforementioned, Olson-Friesen held successive positions as President of the Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada and Marketing and Communications Lead for Pfizer Canada. She is a board member of Ag West Bio and Intelliconn.

"Lumeca is experiencing accelerated growth with the success of its existing virtual healthcare platform and its planned expansion providing its virtual hospital unit (VHU) pilot program," said Olson-Friesen. "I am very excited to join Shawn who is an experienced entrepreneur and look forward to helping people who are looking for efficient and timely means to access healthcare services that meet their unique needs."

Olson-Friesen was recently nominated as one of Concordia University's top 50 under 50 shaping business for her leadership in technology and entrepreneurship. Olson-Friesen holds an MBA in Finance from Queens' University and a master's degree in Public Policy and Public Administration from Concordia University. Olson-Friesen is an avid runner and level II nationally certified rugby coach.

Lumeca Health, one of Canada's leading virtual healthcare platforms, offering integrated healthcare services that connects people to our team of doctors, specialists, mental health professionals and hospitals 24/7.

Lumeca serves some of the world's leading employers, insurers, hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare systems while continually innovating healthcare access and improving outcomes making high-quality, patient-friendly healthcare a reality. Founded in 2016, Lumeca Health is proudly headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan.

