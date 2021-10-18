Almost 15 years after its creation, the Montreal-based studio, which had 10 employees and associates back in 2007, encountered a dazzling growth and now welcomes 400 employees. Today, Ludia claims its strong positioning in one of the most competitive industries. Through new offices, a new logo, new colors, and a new website, Ludia is taking flexible work to the next level, not only by changing the way employees come to work, but also by adopting a new corporate identity.

"From a start-up created in 2007 in Montreal, the studio has rapidly grown into a major player in the Montreal video game industry," explains Alex Thabet, President and Founder of Ludia. "After several years of successfully developing games on different platforms, Ludia took a decisive turn in 2011 by focusing its efforts on one platform only: mobile. At that time, as it still is today, a strong conviction drives us: mobile is the future."



Always at the heart: our people



At Ludia, there is a special attention given to employees. The studio has a long-term vision for the evolution of each of its Ludians and works every day to develop the full potential of them all while capitalizing on their daily well-being.



Ludia also demonstrates a strong capacity to adapt and challenge itself, taking the studio to higher levels in both game development and ways of working.



A strong concept and identity for Ludia: mobile



In collaboration with the creative agency LG2, Ludia has taken a new direction for its brand image. This new graphic identity is rooted in the event that marked the turning point in the studio's history: the switch to 100% mobile and the strong belief that it is the best way to reach people, every day.



New brand image



The personality and strength of the brand is highlighted through a broad, bright and intense color palette, reflecting Ludia's values of inclusion and valuing diversity.



"Ludia has evolved considerably over the years, thanks to the hard work of its employees, the trusting relationships built and that drive to go the extra mile. Now we are at a turning point and entering a new cycle that we hope will be as virtuous as the last 15 years," said Alex Thabet. "We felt it was the perfect time to rebrand and develop a new graphic identity that represents us 100%."



"Today we are very excited to reveal, not only a new graphic identity, but also our vision and ambition for the years to come." - Alex Thabet



The new work spaces have been redesigned and the studio is constantly evolving. The layout is flexible and adaptable to complement the deployment of the Flex Program, which offers employees the choice to work from home or from the office.



To write the next chapter of its history, the studio will be able to count on its incredible ability to create close relationships and quality partnerships with iconic franchises that make the hearts of thousands of people vibrate, and make those of Ludians vibrate just as strongly.



Ludia will be part of those who are shaping the future of the Montreal video game industry, while reaching a growing audience worldwide.



À propos de Ludia :

Founded in Montréal in 2007, Ludia Inc.is one of Canada's leading mobile video game companies. It's ambition is to become a part of everyone's life, to spark the flame of their imagination and make a positive impact on their daily lives. The studio is proud to develop a high-quality games' portfolio based on iconic brands such as Jurassic World Alive, DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising, Warriors of Waterdeep, Lovelink, Jurassic World: The Game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, DreamWorks Dragons: Rise of Berk, and much more. The development studio welcomes 455 dynamic and bright crew members. Awarded "Canada's Best Game Maker" by Apple, Ludia was also recognized for "Best Place to Work 2018" by gamesindustry.biz and "Montreal's Top Employers 2021"



For more information, visit ludia.com, our Facebook page Facebook/LudiaGames or LinkedIn/Ludia or follow us on Twitter/LudiaGames.



About Jam City :



About Jam City Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. Jam City's global franchise Cookie Jam has generated more than $800 million in lifetime bookings and Panda Pop has generated $400 million in lifetime bookings to date. The company is a partner of choice for Hollywood studios, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City currently has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and, internationally, in Berlin, Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

