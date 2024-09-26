LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND GRANT OF OPTIONS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical Corporation, today announced a change of auditor from KPMG LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") to Audacie Inc. (the "Successor Auditor").

The Predecessor Auditor has resigned as auditor of the Corporation effective September 25, 2024 at the request of the Corporation to facilitate the appointment of Audacie as successor auditor of the Corporation. The Board of Directors of the Corporation, on the recommendation of the Corporation's Audit Committee, approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor to replace the Predecessor Auditor, effective September 25, 2024.

There were no modified opinions in the Predecessor Auditor's audit reports relating to the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 or any subsequent period until its resignation date and there is no "reportable event" as such term is defined in Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

The Corporation has filed the change of auditor reporting package on SEDAR+ in accordance with NI 51-102.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

The Corporation also announces the grant of an aggregate of 465,270 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers and directors in accordance with the Corporation's long-term incentive compensation plan. The Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.45 per Class A common share, will vest over three years and have a ten-year term.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit our website www.groupelslpharma.com.

