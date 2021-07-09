LQwD Fintech Corp. Virtually Closes The Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Shone Anstey, Chairman and  Chief Executive Officer, LQwD Fintech Corp. (''LQwD Fintech'' or the "Company") (TSXV: LQwD), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes LQwD Fintech Corp. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:LQWD)

LQwDFinTech Corp. is a Canadian-based company developing software, which enables the setup of nodes and payment channels on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Lightning Network is a layer two technology that dramatically improves bitcoin's scalability, transaction fees, and settlement times. For more information please visit: www.lqwdfintech.com.

