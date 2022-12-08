Loyal Customers Help Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop to Raise Over $624,000 for Their Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop's annual Together We Care® Toy Drive once again delivered significant results — raising $624,650 worth of toys and gifts to be donated to local charities in the weeks leading to Christmas. The company will also donate $96,932 in cash to local charities.

Since 2016, the annual three-week-long Together We Care® Toy Drive, which culminates with Fill-a-Sleigh Day, has brought Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores together with local charities to ensure that all children in the communities they do business have something to look forward to on Christmas morning.

"With the incredible support of customers across Canada, this year's Together We Care® Toy Drive, and Fill-a-Sleigh Day have been a huge success. We feel lucky to live and work among such generous and thoughtful community members, without whom such charitable initiatives wouldn't be possible," said Brendan Proctor, President.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

