OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - For many Canadians, rising inflation and the high cost of living have made it even more challenging to find a safe and affordable place to call home. Renter households are four times more likely to experience core housing needs than homeowners. That is why the Government of Canada has taken concrete action to help renters who need it most.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, are taking action and announcing that applications for the new one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit are now open. This benefit is a one-time payment of $500 to eligible lower-income renters experiencing housing affordability challenges.

Canadians must meet all the following conditions to be eligible for the new benefit:

have filed a 2021 tax return;

be at least 15 years of age as of December 1, 2022 ;

; be a resident in Canada in 2022 for tax purposes;

in 2022 for tax purposes; have an adjusted family net income of $20,000 or less for individuals, or $35,000 or less for families;

or less for individuals, or or less for families; have paid at least 30% of their 2021 adjusted family net income on rent for their principal residence in the 2022 calendar year; and

be able to provide their 2022 address(es) and landlord's contact information.

Eligible applicants can quickly and easily apply for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit through their Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) My Account. If applicants are registering for My Account for the first time, they will not need to wait for their security code in the mail; they can still access limited services in My Account and apply for this benefit immediately. Those who apply online and are signed up for direct deposit could receive their one-time top-up within five business days.

Applicants who need to update their address, marital status or direct deposit information, are encouraged to apply through CRA My Account. Applicants who do not have My Account and do not need to update their personal or banking information, can also apply online using a web form. Those who are unable to apply online can call the CRA's new dedicated phone line at 1-800-282-8079 to complete their application with an agent.

Eligible Canadians will need to retain receipts or documentation for six years to support their application in case the CRA contacts them to validate eligibility. Applicants that are found to be ineligible for the benefit during the verification processes will be required to repay the benefit they received.

By delivering targeted financial support to those who need it most, the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit represents just one of the many ways that the Government of Canada is working to make life more affordable for Canadians. Targeted measures, such as doubling the GST credit and creating the Canada Dental Benefit have also helped Canadian families with the cost-of-living this year.

Today also marks the opening of the application portal for the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative. The portal is available on the website of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The application window will be open for approximately 90 days (December 12, 2022, to March 15, 2023). Eligible applicants for this stream include provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

The Rapid Housing Initiative has continually exceeded its targets to rapidly produce new, permanent affordable homes. The Government of Canada recently announced a new investment of $1.5 billion dollars over two years for a third round of the program, of which $1 billion is available through the Projects Stream. This round is expected to yield 4,500 additional homes for those who need them most.

Quotes

"During the pandemic, when Canadians needed support, the Agency rolled up its sleeves and rose to the occasion. It will do so again by ensuring that eligible Canadians can apply for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit in a simple and secure way. Our government has delivered and will continue to deliver concrete results for Canadians who need it most. "

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"The one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit is crucial in helping low-income renters, who are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. It is meant to help our most vulnerable neighbours by offering immediate relief during these challenging times. Through this payment, our government is demonstrating its commitment to helping those who need it most. This additional support will make a real difference in the lives of many Canadians."

- The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This is a great example of our government's commitment to helping the most vulnerable members of our communities avoid chronic homelessness here in Ottawa and across our country. A $500 top-up will make a tangible difference in the lives of those struggling to make ends meet."

– Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

Quick Facts

The one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit provides support to lower-income renters who are struggling with the cost of rent. This benefit consists of a tax-free payment of $500 to applicants with an adjusted family net income of $20,000 or less for individuals, and $35,000 or less for families.

to applicants with an adjusted family net income of or less for individuals, and or less for families. Taxpayers can also securely access CRA My Account from their My Service Canada Account without having to sign in again or revalidate their identity. The link will take them directly to CRA My Account within a single secure session.

When applicants sign up for a CRA My Account, they can still access limited services in My Account to apply for the benefit and do not need to wait for their security code in the mail.

The CRA will use its full suite of existing compliance tools to verify an applicant's identity and eligibility, including an up-front verification of the applicant's income, age, and residency.

Associated Links

One-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit

Legislation to support low-income renters receives Royal Assent

Making housing more affordable

Contacts

Chris MacMillan

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Danièle Medlej

Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA email list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency