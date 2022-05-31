Get ready to make some memories while you discover nature and connect with history

TREATY NO. 1 TERRITORY, ST. ANDREWS, MB, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lower Fort Garry is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2022 summer season. Parks Canada's knowledgeable guides are ready to escort visitors back in time to experience the booming 1850s fur trade era with hands-on history they can taste, touch and feel.

In addition to self-guided and specialized tours, an array of new and reimagined activities will be offered at the Fort this summer. Under the friendly guidance of our costumed interpreters, visitors may choose to whip up a batch of heritage hot chocolate, tap into their inner blacksmith, try their hand at making authentic nineteenth century candles – and more! Or if they'd like to learn of the daily duties that kept the Fort bustling back in the day, traditional techniques for wool processing, fur treating, and hearth cooking will be presented throughout each week. Historic weaponry demonstrations will also be held where visitors can learn about the types of trade guns used at the Fort - culminating in the resounding crack of black powder and a fragrant plume of smoke.

Throughout the season, Lower Fort Garry is also pleased to offer a number of Indigenous cultural presentations that includes a special evening with Ian Ross, author of Joe from Winnipeg; a film screening of We Were Children, followed by a Q & A with Lisa Meeches; and traditional weaving demonstrations of bull rush mats and willow baskets with Chris Wabie – who was part of the team that built the wigwam structures at gabeshiwin – the site's camp area – last summer.

Parks Canada is proud to continue the annual Treaty One Commemoration event on August 3 – an event that honours the traditional ties that local First Nations people have with the site where Treaty No.1 was signed over 150 years ago. Everyone is welcome to learn about treaties and the site's Indigenous history on this day.

Lower Fort Garry provides the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history - or a break from the everyday - there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Province of Manitoba has removed all health restrictions related to COVID-19, however, staff at the site will continue to use face masks and employ regular cleaning of high touch areas to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, applicable fees and what services may be available on the date of their visit. We ask visitors to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as Lower Fort Garry, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to Lower Fort Garry, this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything this treasured place has to offer."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

On the west bank of the Red River, 30 km north of Winnipeg , Lower Fort Garry's sturdy stone fort marks a turning point in Canada's history with the signing of Treaty No. 1, the first of the numbered treaties. The Fort was home to the Hudson's Bay Company and a hub for the First Nations trappers and Hudson's Bay Company traders who helped build modern western Canada . Dating back to the 1830s, the original buildings still stand, ringed by limestone walls and faithfully restored by Parks Canada.





Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.





Stop by our Gift Shop in the Visitor Centre to pick up a souvenir of your visit. All revenues generated from purchases made at Lower Fort Garry will support local programs and conservation efforts.

