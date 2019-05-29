Lowe's Canada Wins a Philanthropic Leadership Award at the Retail Council of Canada Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala

"At Lowe's Canada, our commitment to serving Canadians goes well beyond our retail operations. We are determined to do the right thing to support the communities where we operate," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs, and Compliance. "This award celebrates the exceptional work of our teams who rallied together and spared no effort to support organizations that make a real difference in the lives of their neighbours."

The Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign enabled Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores to choose a local non-profit organization (NPO) or public school and raise money to help them fulfill their missions or carry out a specific project. Lowe's Canada matched 50 percent of all funds raised through the in-store campaign, up to $2,000 per store. In total, the corporate stores raised $1,1 million for the benefit of more than 260 organizations across the country. The campaign also included an optional volunteering component which provided employees with the opportunity to further their involvement on their personal time.

"The strength of the Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign resides in its ability to mobilize and unite individuals. The 2018 campaign generated a wave of engagement that had a positive impact on both our charity partners and our employees, who were involved at every stage of the campaign and took great pride in being able to play a concrete role in supporting their communities," added Mr. Lamoureux. "Because the campaign brought our employees closer to the people they interact with every day and gave them the opportunity to make a difference in their lives, we can truly say that the Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign turned neighbourhoods into communities."

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer with over 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As The Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RetailCouncil.org

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, ACE and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and ACE banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

