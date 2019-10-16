Lowe's Canada's update on rumours about its information technology department

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the rumours currently circulating in some Quebec media that are unduly worrying numerous employees at the organization's head office on the South Shore of Montreal, Lowe's Canada wishes to clarify the following facts: contrary to what some Quebec media are claiming, there is no plan to transfer 200 information technology jobs from Longueuil to Bangalore, India.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

