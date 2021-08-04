The retailer's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Highlights illustrate how the organization supported its

communities and helped protect the environment in 2020

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the June publication of Lowe's Companies' 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which covers the global performance of Lowe's Companies Inc, Lowe's Canada released today its 2020 Canada Corporate Responsibility Highlights. These illustrate how the home improvement retailer supported its communities and delivered results on its sustainability targets amid an eventful year as Canadians everywhere adapted to a new reality to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lowe’s Canada released today its 2020 Canada Corporate Responsibility Highlights, illustrating how the home improvement retailer supported its communities and delivered results on its sustainability targets amid an eventful year as Canadians everywhere adapted to a new reality to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

"Being a responsible corporate citizen is an everyday priority at Lowe's Canada. In 2020, our communities dealt with the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was more important than ever for us to be there for our fellow Canadians. We made significant investments to support both our associates and local charities providing essential services, such as health care and food aid," explained Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development. "Our highlights also show we continued to make progress toward our many environmental targets in 2020. Sustainability is not something we are willing to set aside when challenges arise and although our teams had to adapt quickly and often to meet the requirements of a changing retail environment, they maintained their focus on our various sustainability goals throughout the year. We are determined to do the right thing to leave a healthy planet to future generations, and COVID-19 did not change our course."

Aligned with the organization's three-pronged sustainability commitment to supporting its associates and communities, helping customers reduce the environmental footprint of their projects, and reducing the environmental impacts of its operations, Lowe's Canada's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Highlights include:

Investing $4 million in our communities, including more than $1 .5 million to support associates and local charities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

.5 million to support associates and local charities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic Reducing GHG emissions by more than 6 tons, compared to 2016

Reaching 42% of the target to recycle 75% of all waste produced at corporate sites by 2025, which represents close to 22,000 tons of materials

Recycling more than 2 tons of used paint in 2020

Offering more than 5,000 ECO products in store and online

Helping customers identify and buy local products through the Well Made Here program

Lowe's Canada is one of Canada's Greenest Employers

In April 2021, Lowe's Canada was recognized for its sustainability efforts and achievements as part of Mediacorp's Canada's Greenest Employers annual competition, which celebrates employers who have implemented exceptional sustainability initiatives and lead the way toward creating a culture of environmental awareness within their organizations. Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada family and working for a sustainable employer can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to learn more about the positions available and how to apply.

Find out more about Lowe's Canada's sustainability journey at lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: please contact: Media Relations: Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]

Related Links

www.lowes.ca

