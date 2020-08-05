"Our 2019 Corporate Responsibility Highlights speak not only to our sustainability goals, but also report on the progress we made during the year in achieving them, including meeting some of our sustainability goals ahead of schedule," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "While we are proud of what we accomplished last year for our communities and for the environment, the path to sustainability remains an ongoing journey, and we are determined to continue improving our performance in the years to come."

The Lowe's Canada 2019 Corporate Responsibility Highlights include:

Investing $4.9 million in communities across Canada by supporting more than 250 local non-profit organizations;

Offering over 5,000 ECO products online and in store;

Meeting in advance the 2020 target to have 100% of indoor residential carpets and rugs free of PFAS chemicals;

Recycling 19,200 tons of wood, cardboard, plastic, hazardous material and other waste at corporate sites;

Advancing $24 million worth of energy efficiency initiatives, including the roll-out of energy management systems and LED lighting retrofit at corporate stores across the country;

A 58% reduction in the use of plastic bags at its corporate stores in 2019 compared to 2017.

