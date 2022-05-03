"It is a great honour to see our sustainability efforts rewarded by one of the most prestigious business competitions in Québec. This recognition confirms that we are doing the right thing and that our approach resonates with our peers," said Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "At Lowe's Canada, we make sustainability everyone's business. Our associates carry out our many projects with conviction, making great efforts to help us achieve our ambitious environmental goals. I want to thank them for their boundless dedication."

This Mercure award, which recognizes a company's commitment and achievements in sustainability, highlights the outstanding work and results of a major project aimed at improving the energy efficiency of the Lowe's Canada network buildings. Over the last few years, the company invested some $30 million to implement energy management systems and switch to LED lighting in its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores, as well as at its Boucherville head office. To help bring this project to life, Lowe's Canada received the support of energy efficiency incentive programs, including Transformation énergétique Québec.

About Lowe's Canada

