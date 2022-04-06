"It's the small, yet significant everyday actions, like safely disposing of used batteries at one of our stores, that allow sustainability initiatives to succeed, and more broadly, for Lowe's Canada to have a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve," said Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development. "A big thank you goes to our customers and associates for helping us outdo our battery collection and recycling numbers every year. Our collective efforts and commitment to sustainability over time and across our entire network are making an impact."

Lowe's Canada features among Call2Recycle's highest performing partners, a select group of major retailers, warehouses, municipalities, and companies continue setting a high standard for leadership in this area. This is the tenth time Lowe's Canada receives a Leader in Sustainability award.

"Each year, Canadians recycle more and more of their used batteries with Call2Recycle thanks to the exceptional partnership of organizations like Lowe's Canada. Its commitment to sustainability and diverting batteries from the waste stream for reuse in new products is making a real difference," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. "With Lowe's Canada's support, we have been able to achieve record collection targets year after year, helping to protect wildlife, the environment, and our communities by keeping toxic metals out of landfills."

Sustainability programs that make a difference

Sustainability is a key part of Lowe's Canada's business strategy. The organization aims to reduce the environmental footprint of its business, operations, and customers through several Canada-wide programs. In addition to large-scale battery collection efforts in 2021, the Lowe's Canada network collected more than 1,850 tons of paint and 95 tons of CFL bulbs and fluorescent tubes. Beyond its collection and recycling programs, the organization set ambitious targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and has made substantial investments to improve energy efficiency across its network to reach this goal. Lowe's Canada was also the first home improvement retailer to announce it will progressively remove single-use plastic shopping bags from its network starting in June 2022.

About Call2Recycle Canada , Inc.

Call2Recycle® is the provincially approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eMobility batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eHoverboards and eSkateboards.

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 34 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9,000 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

