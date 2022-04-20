"We are very proud to be one of the greenest employers again this year," said Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "As a corporate citizen, we feel a great responsibility to act responsibly, and we devote substantial efforts each year to improving our environmental record. We are fortunate to count on passionate associates who take our various sustainable development initiatives to heart and are committed to supporting projects in line with our environmental objectives."

The companies ranked among the Greenest Employers are evaluated on these four criteria:

the unique environmental initiatives and programs they have developed;

the extent to which they have been successful in reducing the organization's own environmental footprint;

the degree to which their employees are involved in these programs and whether they contribute any unique skills; and

the extent to which these initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity, attracting new employees and customers to the company.

Ambitious goals mean ambitious projects

As part of its three-pronged approach to sustainability—helping its customers reduce their environmental impact, lowering the environmental footprint of its operations, and supporting its associates and communities—Lowe's Canada sets ambitious objectives for itself and launches equally ambitious projects to reach them. These include:

Improving the energy efficiency of its facilities by installing energy management systems and upgrading lighting systems to LEDs, which represent an investment of some $30 million , with a goal of reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 40% from 2016 levels by 2025, and 60% by 2030.

, with a goal of reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 40% from 2016 levels by 2025, and 60% by 2030. Phasing out of single-use plastic shopping bags in all Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt stores by summer 2022, a first in the home improvement retail sector in Canada .

. Integrating monitoring tools for waste management in order to reach a 75% diversion rate for these materials by 2025.

"Sustainability is a top priority at Lowe's Canada, and we make it everyone's business," added Lussier. "Our associates play a key role in achieving our goals, and each person's individual contribution makes all the difference in our strategy's success." Lowe's Canada is also in the midst of a hiring campaign to fill thousands of roles as it approaches its busiest season. Those interested in joining an employer who shares their environmental values can visit https://carrieres.lowescanada.ca/ to view available positions and apply.

To find out more about Lowe's Canada's sustainability journey, visit lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility. To view the complete list of Canada's Greenest Employers 2022 and read the magazine dedicated to this year's competition, go to www.canadastop100.com/environmental.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

