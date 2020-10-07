Company still looking to hire more than 625 associates at its RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Quebec, and 30 associates at its Boucherville distribution centre

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing more than 470 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, today announced that to recognize front-line hourly associates for their continued service to and support of Canadian communities, it will pay a discretionary bonus to all eligible full-time, part-time, and seasonal associates working at Lowe's, RONA, or Reno-Depot corporate stores, contact centres, and supply-chain facilities in Canada in the latter half of October. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150. The October bonus is in addition to the discretionary bonuses paid to all eligible hourly associates in March and August, and to the special $2-an-hour wage premium paid on hours worked throughout the months of April, May, June, and July.

"Since March, our teams have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers and communities, showing tremendous dedication and resilience along the way as we continue to face a situation that is changing the way we work and support one another," said Tony Hurst, President of Lowe's Canada. "As we enter the second wave of the pandemic, we are pleased to award this discretionary bonus to thank our front-line associates for their continued commitment and hard work."

Lowe's Canada hiring to fill more than 650 positions in Quebec

As Lowe's Canada continues to serve local communities while keeping the health and safety of its valued customers and dedicated associates its top priority, it is looking to fill more than 650 positions in Quebec. These consist of more than 625 full-time and part-time regular positions at RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores, and about 30 positions at the Boucherville distribution centre. Available positions include Sales Specialists, Lumber Yard Associates, Department Managers, Cashiers, Stockers, and Customer Service Assistants. Experience in the home improvement sector is not required for applying, since all new associates will have access to training and mentoring suited to the various positions.

Candidates can apply immediately on www.lowescanada.ca/careers or visit an in-store Customer Service Desk with or without a resumé. In addition, virtual hiring events will take place online on October 15-16, and two hiring days, fully adapted to the current context, will be dedicated to interviews in specific areas. During these two days, strict physical distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols, which will include mandatory masks for both recruiters and candidates, hand washing, as well as disinfection of surfaces and equipment between candidates, will be followed.

October 14, from noon to 7 p.m. : Hiring Day at 18 participating RONA and Reno-Depot stores.

Hiring Day at 18 participating RONA and Reno-Depot stores. October 15-16 , from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. : Virtual Hiring Events (details to be made available shortly on www.lowescanada.ca/careers).

Virtual Hiring Events (details to be made available shortly on www.lowescanada.ca/careers). October 17 , from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. : Interviews by appointment at the Boucherville distribution centre, located at 220, chemin du Tremblay .

"As we navigate through these trying times, we offer multiple career opportunities, stable and rewarding jobs, as well as a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment," said Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources, at Lowe's Canada. "More specifically, we are actively hiring for approximately 200 positions in our stores in Montérégie, 100 positions on the Island of Montreal, 60 positions in Lanaudière, 50 positions in both Laval and Outaouais, 40 positions in Laurentides region, and more than 120 positions in the rest of the province."

List of the 18 stores participating in the October 14 Hiring Day

Store Address City RONA Belœil 500 rue Serge-Pepin Belœil Réno-Dépôt Boucherville 1235 rue Nobel Boucherville Réno-Dépôt Candiac 100 rue de Strasbourg Candiac RONA Châteauguay 41 boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste Châteauguay RONA Châteauguay rue Principale 99 rue Principale Châteauguay L'entrepôt RONA Gatineau 777 boulevard de la Cité Gatineau Réno-Dépôt Hull 95 rue Atawe Gatineau L'entrepôt RONA Laval 3065 boulevard le Carrefour Laval Réno-Dépôt Laval 1505 boulevard Le Corbusier Laval RONA Lévis 1415 rue Metivier Lévis L'entrepôt RONA Mascouche 175 montée Masson Mascouche Réno-Dépôt Anjou 10200 rue Renaude-Lapointe Montreal L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Laurent 3600 boulevard de la Côte-Vertu Montreal Réno-Dépôt Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 7277 rue Saint-Jacques Montreal RONA Pierrefonds 3933 boulevard Saint-Charles Montreal L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville 1221 boulevard des Promenades Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville RONA Saint-Constant 254 montée Saint-Régis Saint-Constant RONA Sainte-Julie 1185 rue Principale Sainte-Julie

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit www.lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.lowescanada.ca/

