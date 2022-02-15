The company is currently hiring to fill over 100 corporate positions for its head office in Boucherville, Québec

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is proud to have been named one of Montréal's Top Employer for a second consecutive year. Since 2006, this annual competition has been celebrating employers of the Greater Montréal Area who stand out in their industry with their exceptional work environment.

"At Lowe's Canada, we make a point of listening to our associates and offering them opportunities to grow. As a group, we constantly strive to maintain a great work environment throughout our network," said Tony Cioffi, President at Lowe's Canada. "I am humbled and proud to witness our teams' efforts being recognized again this year and see how our company's culture differentiates us as a leading employer in the home improvement industry."

Montréal's Top Employers is part of Canada's Top Employers competition, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial rankings. To be selected among the leading employers, companies are assessed and compared to competitors based on eight criteria:

Physical workplace

Work atmosphere and socials

Health, financials, and family benefits

Vacation and time off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development

Community involvement

Lowe's Canada has earned this recognition for its commitment towards community support and its investments in employee development through training and student incentive programs, among other things.

"One thing that I love about Lowe's Canada is its dedication to the community. Each year, my employer oversees a number of fundraising programs like Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign or Children's Miracle Network campaign," added Youmanet Drame, Assistant Store Manager at Réno-Dépôt Marché Central. "Also, I really appreciate the support the company gave me in helping me grow from a customer service associate to a management role."

Over 100 opportunities to experience working with a Top Employer

It is an exciting time to be joining Lowe's Canada. There are over 100 corporate positions available at its head office in Boucherville, Québec, ranging from entry-level roles to positions with increasing seniority, especially in the Supply Chain, Finance, Merchandising, IT, and Marketing departments. Among the perks of working at the Lowe's Canada head office, there are: access to a subsidized daycare, a generous retirement savings plan, as well as exclusive employee discounts. Associates also have access to a telecommuting policy that includes a hybrid mode, adjusted following sanitary measures, and all the IT equipment and support they need to effortlessly switch from working at home to working at the office.

"Flexibility, whether it relates to scheduling or working environment, is really something we focus on at Lowe's Canada, and so is offering an inclusive, supportive, and secure environment in which our associates can thrive. Our approach aims to foster a climate in which everybody is heard, encouraged to contribute, and valued for their opinion," explained Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources.

Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada network can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to see available positions and learn more about what the organization has to offer.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Québec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

About 2022 Montréal's Top Employer competition

First published in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere and Social; (3) Health, Financial and Family Benefits; (4) Vacation and Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training and Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Greater Montréal; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

