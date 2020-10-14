"Because of its very local character, this campaign always garners a great deal of enthusiasm from our teams and customers. It was so popular this year that associates from a fifth distribution centre decided to join the initiative along the way," explained Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development, at Lowe's Canada. "The network's efforts paid off: not only is Lowe's Canada presenting a record amount as part of the Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign this year, but more than 80 partner organizations will receive an amount over $10,000, something we have never seen before!"

This campaign goes far beyond simple fundraising, however. It gives Lowe's Canada's associates the opportunity to be personally involved in the chosen cause through volunteer work. This year will be no exception. "Many of our associates will be rolling up their sleeves to offer additional support to their partner organizations over the coming months, which is all the more valuable in the current context," Mr. Lamoureux added. Teams have 12 months to carry out volunteer activities as part of the 2020 Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign, all in accordance with health guidelines in effect across the country to protect everyone's health and safety.

Visit lowescanada.ca/heroes for a complete list of participating locations and organizations supported. To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

