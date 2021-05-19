"As one of the major home improvement retailers, we understand we have an important role to play in improving our industry's environmental performance. This is one of the reasons why we are committed to fostering sustainability by implementing concrete, large-scale, and forward-looking initiatives that will help build a stronger tomorrow," explained Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "By offering and promoting the benefits of a wide variety of ECO products such as ENERGY STAR certified products, we not only provide our customers with more eco-friendly alternatives, but we also have a positive impact on consumer awareness about more sustainable choices."

"When you see the ENERGY STAR label, you know it means energy savings. It saves money on energy bills, helps consumers and businesses make informed decisions, and lowers energy use. This year's winners are building a more sustainable, energy-efficient and prosperous future," said the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources. "Congratulations to Lowe's Canada as the recipient of the 2021 ENERGY STAR Canada award for Special Recognition."

Key ENERGY STAR Canada-related accomplishments in 2020

The following accomplishments earned Lowe's Canada the ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Award this year:

Increased the number of identified ENERGY STAR certified products by 24% compared to 2019.

certified products by 24% compared to 2019. Sold more than 2.8 million ENERGY STAR certified products.

certified products. Participated in energy savings rebate programs in Ontario and British Columbia as well as provided instant rebates on ENERGY STAR certified products. This raised awareness of the ENERGY STAR brand and resulted in the sale of thousands of ENERGY STAR certified products.

and as well as provided instant rebates on ENERGY certified products. This raised awareness of the ENERGY STAR brand and resulted in the sale of thousands of ENERGY certified products. Promoted ENERGY STAR certified products in stores, in flyers, online, and through social media posts to encourage consumers to reduce their energy consumption.

To browse the ENERGY STAR certified product assortments available at each of our banners:

Making sustainability a priority

As part of its three-pronged approach to sustainability, Lowe's Canada is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its customers' projects, lowering the environmental footprint of its operations, and helping build stronger communities. From offering a wide assortment of energy-efficient products to free product take-back programs that keep hazardous products away from landfill and an investment of over 24 million dollars in energy efficiency initiatives, among others, Lowe's Canada delivers on its commitment. The organization has been recognized for its sustainable actions this year, being also named on the list of Canada's Greenest Employers 2021 and awarded with a ninth Leader in Sustainability Award by Call2Recycle Canada.

Find out more about Lowe's Canada's sustainability journey at lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility.

