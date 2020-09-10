Providing Pros with added value and service

In addition to exclusive discounts on all their purchases, including on appliances, the VIPpro program provides Pro customers with a complete range of services and benefits to meet their specific needs:

5% discount on everything (10% on paint)

Dedicated customer service

Bulk discounts

Price-match guarantee

Early opening hours

Priority curbside pickup from 7 to 9 a.m.

365-day return policy

Flexible on-site delivery options

Dedicated entrance and parking

Online Sico paint selector



The VIPpro app: the must-have tool for Pros

To make it even easier for Pros to access their information and benefits, Lowe's Canada is also officially launching the VIPpro app. Developed by Toronto-based company Kinetic Commerce, this new app allows VIPpro members to view their purchasing data, special offers, and profile information on their mobile device at all times. Industry professionals can expect to find the following among the app's key features:

Their complete purchasing history at Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores

Access to exclusive deals and offers

Possibility of managing the accesses of employees associated with their account, and modifying these accesses directly in the app

Links leading to the Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot websites

A store locator

"The platform leveraged to help bring the VIPpro program to market will empower Pro customers to manage their relationship with the vast network of Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores, all from the comfort and convenience of their mobile device, enabling a truly superior customer experience," said David Dougherty, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinetic Commerce.

This first version of the app will be updated over the coming months to provide added features to VIPpro members. Later this fall, the app will start presenting customized offers based on each customer's preferences and purchasing history. The introduction of a VIPpro web portal is also in the works for 2020. This new feature will enable VIPpro members to access the Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot transactional websites and make online purchases while taking full advantage of their VIPpro discounts and benefits.

About Kinetic Commerce

Kinetic Commerce is a retail technology firm that equips retailers such as Aldo, L'Oréal and Telus with a suite of turnkey mobile solutions for their customers and associates. For more information visit: kineticcommerce.com

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

