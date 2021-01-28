"Over the last year, we have seen a great deal of interest in home improvement among Canadians. More than ever, our customers are counting on us to help them make their home comfortable and safe, and our store associates play a key role in supporting them throughout their projects," explained Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources. "To meet the public's increased demand and continue to offer the best service possible, we are looking for people who want to work for a top employer in a stimulating environment where they will be encouraged to harness their talents."

Positions available range from Receiving Clerk and Sales Associate roles, to Sales Specialist, Administrative Support, and Merchandising roles. All candidates' profiles are welcome, from the more experienced to those beginning their careers, as each new associate will receive training and mentoring directly linked to their responsibilities.

Hiring events adapted to a new reality

To achieve its hiring goal, Lowe's Canada will hold a series of national and regional hiring events over the next two months. New this year: national events will take place exclusively online, while regional events will offer candidates a hybrid formula that allows them to complete their first interview online or in person, based on their preference. Candidates who choose an in-person interview can be assured that all necessary sanitary measures are in place at our stores. Those who opt for the virtual interview will be invited to create a profile on a platform custom-designed for Lowe's Canada. They can then choose to record an interview video right away by answering a series of pre-recorded questions, or to book a time slot for a live video interview with a member of the Lowe's Canada recruitment team.

"Given the current context, it was our priority to put forward innovative solutions to minimize store traffic during our events and provide candidates with more flexibility. This formula will also accelerate the hiring process and allow our new associates to take on their duties more quickly," explained Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition at Lowe's Canada.

The first national event will take place virtually on February 3 and 4, 2021. Those interested in a position in a Lowe's, RONA, or Reno-Depot corporate store can now visit https://lowescanadahiring.ca/ to book a time slot for a live video interview during a hiring event, or submit their application today by opting for a pre-recorded video interview.

Estimated number of job openings in store

Province Estimated number of positions to be filled British Columbia 630 Alberta 980 Saskatchewan 220 Manitoba 160 Ontario 3,015 Quebec 2,140 New Brunswick 10 Total 7,155

To learn more about career opportunities at Lowe's Canada and the spring hiring campaign, visit lowescanada.ca/careers.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With sales of US$72.1 billion for fiscal year 2019, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

