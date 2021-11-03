People across the country are looking to celebrate the holidays safely in their home, and Lowe's Canada is set to help them host with pride with small project ideas and tips to bring something new to their home interior. Stores also have everything to deck the halls inside and out and make homes merrier with style. They are already set with large selections of holiday favourites, from LED lights to outdoor decorations and trees, and consumers can take advantage of competitive prices and new deals every week leading up to the Black Friday weekend, while supplies last. Black Friday deals will be available starting November 4 on lowes.ca , rona.ca , and renodepot.com , followed by hundreds of online-only offers on Cyber Monday.

For those who are eager to secure a special something for their loved ones, Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt banners are ready to assist them with the Gift Zone. Thousands of gift ideas and special value deals on tools, smart home products, appliances, decoration items, and more are available in one convenient location on each banner's website.

"We understand the importance of celebrating with family and friends safely, which is why we focus on making holiday shopping convenient and effortless for our customers. We secured large inventories of popular items early so our customers can have access to great products now at a great value to better enjoy their holidays," said Catherine Laporte, Vice-President, Marketing at Lowe's Canada.

Innovations and new functionalities to offer an improved omnichannel experience

Lowe's Canada has been committed to improving the level of customer service they offer across all channels, including brick and mortar stores, call centres, and digital platforms. Several new functionalities and online services have been rolled out in the past few months to make shopping easier online and in store, as well as over 200,000 products available online just in time for the holidays.

"Whether customers want an immersive experience in store or prefer to shop from the comfort of their home, we have the services to meet their needs and we are focused on providing the best experience, no matter their preferred shopping channel," added Karamjot Bains, Vice-President, Omnichannel.

Customers who prefer to shop online and pick up their orders in store now have access to several services to obtain their products, whether it is through the contactless pickup lockers, at the designated pickup area, or in the parking lot curbside using the pickup scheduler. Delivery has also become more convenient, thanks to the new same-day delivery service accessible in select locations, to complement the existing services of next day truck delivery, white glove appliance delivery, and free parcel shipping (some conditions apply). Store associates have also received tailored training to better support our in-store customers with our Endless Aisle program to help them find the item that meets their needs in the store, in another store of our network, or on our websites.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services over 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

