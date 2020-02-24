Lowe's Canada is recruiting to fill 5,400 in-store positions this spring

"Our seasonal employees play a vital role in our organization by supporting our stores during our industry's peak months, from May to September, enabling us to provide the same exemplary level of customer service. We are seeking driven, dynamic, and customer-focused applicants to join our teams," said Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Lowe's Canada. "Applicants will find career opportunities with us that live up to their ambitions as well as plenty of avenues to develop their skills and deepen their knowledge."

Available positions include Administrative Support Associates (in store), Drivers (class 1 and 3), Sales Associates, Receiving Clerks, Stockers, Customer Service Associates, Cashiers, and Lumber Yard Clerks. Experience in the home improvement sector is not required for submitting an application since all new employees will have access to training and mentoring suited to the various positions. To accommodate student applicants, the hiring date for most seasonal jobs is flexible.

Some independent dealers affiliated with the RONA banner will take this opportunity to hold their own hiring event on March 14.

Advantages of working at Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Canada offers many benefits to its employees, such as exclusive discounts, educational incentive programs, and continuing education to perfect their skills. "We are proud to provide a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone is encouraged to let their passion blossom and to share their ideas. Our employees are driven by a desire to help people make their projects a reality, and they contribute to making Lowe's Canada a great workplace," added Mr. Macdonald.

To learn more about Lowe's Canada's National Hiring Day and to consult all our job opportunities, go to lowescanada.ca/careers. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter), as well as the hashtags #LoveWhatYouDo #DoWhatYouLove.

Estimated number of job openings in store, by province

Province Estimated number of positions British Columbia 275 Alberta 500 Saskatchewan 100 Manitoba 70 Ontario 2,175 Quebec 1,550 Atlantic 30

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services close to 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

