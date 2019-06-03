Lowe's Canada and its banners present $1,125,000 to Children's Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil

"At Lowe's Canada, we are committed to taking concrete action to have a positive impact on our communities. This commitment to making a difference in the lives of our fellow Canadians is particularly evident when it comes to helping children battling illness," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs, and Compliance at Lowe's Canada. "The cause championed by Children's Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil is one that resonates deeply with the some 28,000 employees in our network, and we are proud to do our part by contributing to the annual fundraising campaign of these organizations that play a vital role in the lives of thousands of children and their families."

Over a period of five weeks, employees from participating stores showed great creativity and organized various fundraising events, such as special days with guest mascots and benefit barbecues, to raise as many donations as possible in support of sick children. In addition to mobilizing its network of stores, Lowe's Canada was once again the official provider of building materials for the Maison Enfant Soleil by Bonneville. Part of the amount contributed comes from the corporate donation made by Lowe's Canada as part of this commitment, as well as from the sale of tickets for the draw to win the Maison Enfant Soleil by Bonneville at participating RONA and Reno-Depot stores in Quebec.

"New to the Opération Enfant Soleil family since 2018, Lowe's Canada is already one of our major partners, one that we can rely on to make a big difference in the lives of thousands of families coping with illness," said David Archambault, Senior Director, Opération Enfant Soleil. "We have witnessed the great chain of solidarity that has developed in all RONA, Reno-Depot, and Ace Canada corporate stores and participating affiliated dealer stores throughout Quebec. I want to thank Lowe's Canada for its invaluable contribution and tremendous generosity, which support children's well-being."

"Lowe's Canada has once again proven its commitment to supporting communities across the country. The tremendous effort put forth by the teams and stores during the 2019 campaign will have a major impact on our children's hospitals and the lives of thousands of Canadian families," added Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. Our mission is to do what is right for children, so they live the healthiest and most fulfilling lives possible. Lowe's Canada has fully embraced this by putting children at the heart of its fundraising. Our sincere thanks to everyone who made this campaign such a success! We are extremely proud of our partnership."

About Opération Enfant Soleil

Founded in 1988, Opération Enfant Soleil is a non-profit organization that raises funds to develop high-quality paediatrics and to contribute to various projects for all the children in Quebec. Part of the funds raised by Opération Enfant Soleil are distributed among Quebec's four major paediatric centres: the CHU de Québec-Laval University's Centre mère-enfant Soleil, the CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal, the Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre and the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHU de Sherbrooke. Opération Enfant Soleil is a great chain of solidarity formed by thousands of volunteers and over 1,000 partners of all kinds (businesses, individuals, schools, social clubs, daycares, etc.) from every region of Quebec.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

