Lowe's Canada and CRAFTSMAN® tool up for Father's Day

"CRAFTSMAN is a brand that is dear to the hearts of Canadians, and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers a wider selection of these products known for their unparalleled quality and reliability," says Igor Halencak, Executive Vice-President, Merchandising and Marketing at Lowe's Canada. "The enthusiasm we are seeing from consumers and the leadership shown by the Stanley Black + Decker team in developing new products confirm that this brand is more alive than ever. As CRAFTSMAN's partner-of-choice in Canada, we are proud to offer this legendary brand to DIYers and home-improvement professionals across the country, and look forward to continuing to enhance the selection offered in the Lowe's Canada network."

The new assortment of CRAFTSMAN products available in stores and online at Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Ace Canada includes a larger selection in key categories that CRAFTSMAN is known for, such as mechanic's tools, pliers & wrenches, levels & squares, hand saws, hammers & prybars, screwdrivers, electronic measuring tools and laser levels, work supports, mitre saws and outdoor power equipment. It also includes all-new categories, such as garage organization, air compressors and cordless pneumatic nailers.

"CRAFTSMAN has been a trusted brand for over 90 years, and we're proud to continue this tradition. We're committed to further expanding our product assortment to offer consumers even more selection and flexibility," says Joe Di Ilio, President and GM of Stanley Black + Decker Canada, GTS Group. "We're thrilled to be working with a partner like Lowe's Canada, who distributes our products in hundreds of Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Ace stores across the country, giving as many Canadians as possible access to our products."

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN manufactures high-performance tools including lawn and garden products, a full range of hand and power tools, and tool storage that North Americans have relied on for over 90 years. Today, CRAFTSMAN empowers doers to achieve their dreams and take pride in a job well done. For more information, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com and follow CRAFTSMAN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

