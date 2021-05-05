Love My Neighbour project aimed at gifting forward 38-million COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable global neighbours Tweet this

One $25 donation funds everything needed for UNICEF to procure and deliver a two-dose vaccine – from the manufacturer to the arms of people in some of the world's hardest-to-reach places. This includes the per-person cost to transport the vaccines, protect the cold chain, train health workers and safely dispose of waste. The project seeks to fund doses over and above the two billion doses expected from COVAX—the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines— in 2021.

"We hope every Canadian will agree that we can all play a role in ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all countries. We must be better neighbours," said Sara Hildebrand, Executive Director of Millennium Kids and Project Coordinator of the Love My Neighbour project. "We want to cross the COVID-19 immunity line side-by-side and write this pandemic ending together."

"Love My Neighbour has built an amazing multi-faith coalition who share a passion and commitment to vaccine equity, and to doing everything they can to bring the world to the other side of COVID-19," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "UNICEF is so pleased to partner with Love My Neighbour and shares the hope that through this national movement we can help put an end to a pandemic that creates serious threats to children and families around the globe."

About Love My Neighbour

Love My Neighbour is the national movement for global vaccine equity inspired by Millennium Kids and diverse faith communities to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed quickly and equitably in low- and middle-income countries, through fundraising and advocacy.

lovemyneighbourproject.org

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca to learn more.

