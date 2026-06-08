Louise Arbour is the 31st Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's 31st governor general, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, was installed during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber, in Ottawa, earlier today.

The installation ceremony was followed by a presentation of military honours, the inspection of a guard of honour and laid flowers at the National War Memorial.

Governor General Arbour then made her way to Rideau Hall, where she was welcomed by her family and by staff members of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, along with a guard of honour of the Governor General's Foot Guards (GGFG).

Official photos, speech and biography

The official photos, installation speech and official biography of the 31st governor general are now available on www.gg.ca.

Re-watch the Installation ceremony

Canadians who missed the ceremony can watch it on Canadian Heritage's website.

Quote:

"As I take on my new role, I am mindful of the privilege given to me to go out and meet with Canadians across this country and to discover the wealth of ideas and ideals that inspire them. I am preparing myself to be surprised and to confront my own stereotypes and unconscious biases (…) I can't wait to learn and share with you my thoughts on the joy of discovering others. And when I am called upon to represent Canada beyond our borders or to welcome foreign dignitaries here at home, it is this diversity of Canadian voices that I intend to showcase."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada

Quick facts:

The new governor general is also Chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order of Canada, Chancellor of the Order of Military Merit and Chancellor of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

The installation of a new governor general is a historic moment reflecting our constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy.

The event was organized by the Department of Canadian Heritage as the federal department responsible for state ceremonies, including the installation ceremony for governors general.

Related links

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]