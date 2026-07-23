Message from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, following the death of Oliver Jones

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The great jazz pianist Oliver Jones always carried us to another world, across a rich landscape of emotions and profound human experiences, through melodies imbued with freedom and a pure sense of wonder at life.

Born in Montréal, where he captivated generations of music lovers, this legendary figure of Canadian and international jazz passed away last night. He leaves behind the legacy of a life marked by tremendous generosity, guided from childhood by an unconditional love of music.

One of our greatest cultural ambassadors, a Member of the Order of Canada and the recipient of numerous honours, Oliver Jones toured Canada and the world tirelessly, showcasing his artistry on the most prestigious stages, alongside leading orchestras and at renowned international festivals. He also devoted a significant part of his life to supporting and mentoring the next generation of Canadian musicians on their own artistic journeys.

On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to Oliver Jones's family, loved ones and countless fans, as well as to all those whose hearts he touched through his music and his humanity.

Louise Arbour

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]