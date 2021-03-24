Louelec is a Montréal-based start-up whose mission is to promote sustainable driving and accelerate the electrification of transports by renting fully electric vehicles to professional drivers: taxi and Uber drivers; food and package delivery services; commercial fleet operators and private drivers looking for a reliable, low-cost-to-operate car.

The masterminds behind Louelec, David Blondot and Mathieu Courtat, see themselves as part of a local solution to a global problem: reducing the carbon footprint in Canadian cities while promoting responsible driving through the electrification of commercial and ride-sharing platforms. Their road to the solution? Providing easy access to electric mobility solutions and accelerating the energy transition, by transforming a difficult-to-access capital in operational expenses.

"With the restrictions to fight COVID-19, we had to adapt", explains Léo Bouisson, Louelec's general manager. "We first targeted Uber and taxi drivers to accelerate the electrification of the taxi industry, but without restaurants, gatherings, events, business trips or tourism, this industry is literally stopped; and we are still waiting to hear about the adaptation of the electrification subsidies the government promised to taxi permit holders before the cancellation of taxi permits."

While an average delivery or taxi driver may struggle to raise the required funding to transition to an electric vehicle, spending up to $40 a day in gas and driving 50,000 km a year, well above the limits of a typical lease, Louelec offers an all-included, unlimited mileage and low operating–cost solution, improving their overall revenues and accelerating the number of zero–emission, 100% electric cars on the road.

For commercial fleets, Louelec allows managers to focus on their daily business while reducing their operating costs and removing the burden of car management and capital financing. Cognizant of the lack of fully electric small trucks, Louelec chose a local company from Quebec to offer optional trailers to its rentals. "Given our sustainability and responsible driving objectives, it made sense to procure our vehicles from a local manufacturer, especially when its products are amongst the best" mentioned David Blondot.

This timely and welcome initiative comes during difficult times for Canada. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Canadians have seen their revenues drop significantly, and many others have lost their jobs, having to turn to alternate sources of revenue and government support.

With plans to expand its business across Canada, Louelec's emission-lowering solution supports economic growth by increasing revenues for drivers and optimizing fleet efficiency using cleaner energy. With a projected fleet of 108 vehicles by the end of 2021, Louelec aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 1,490 metric tonnes.

SOURCE Louelec

For further information: Léo Bouisson, [email protected], 438.940.4909