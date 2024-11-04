MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Francine Thibodeau and her roommate Johanne Bergeron won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot worth $5,000,000 in the October 12 draw. The two Beauce residents (Chaudière-Appalaches) received their prize on October 23 during a celebration in Saint-Georges.

"Lotto 6/49 continues making people happy across Québec. In 2024, we awarded nine jackpots to winners with this lottery game, including two to Chaudière-Appalaches residents! says Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

Francine Thibodeau and Johanne Bergeron won $5,000,000 at the October 12 Lotto 6/49 draw (CNW Group/Loto-Québec) Francine Thibodeau and Johanne Bergeron won $5,000,000 at the October 12 Lotto 6/49 draw (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

VIDEO | Watch the winners tell us their story: https://youtu.be/yiibkWjbtRk

Highlights

Francine Thibodeau and Johanne Bergeron are long-time roommates. Both are retirees—Bergeron worked in construction and Thibodeau at a hospital.

Thibodeau purchased the ticket and checked it at the end of the day on October 16. When she saw that she and her roommate had won $5,000,000 , she quickly returned home to share the news with her.

, she quickly returned home to share the news with her. Tears of joy mingled with laughter for the winners, whose lives had just changed.

They hid the valuable ticket in a drawer until they could submit it to Loto-Québec.

The first thing the new multimillionaires plan to do is pay off their mortgage. Thibodeau also said she'd finally treat herself to the car of her dreams—a Jeep! When she called the dealership to order the car she wanted, she felt she didn't even need to ask the price!

The winning ticket was purchased at the Super C grocery store at 8585 Boulevard Lacroix in Saint-Georges. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $50,000.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit Québec as a whole. The corporation has paid out 95 prizes of $1,000,000 or more across Québec since the beginning of the year, turning almost 80 players into millionaires. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

The responsible commercialization of lottery and gaming products is central to Loto-Québec's operations. The corporation has been granted the highest internationally recognized certification in responsible gaming by the World Lottery Association.

Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas Spokesperson and Media Relations Director Loto-Québec 514-499-5208 [email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec