Lottery Registration for 2020 Empire State Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation Opens on January 7, 2020

The 43rd Annual Event is Scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that lottery registration for the 2020 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) Presented by Turkish Airlines and Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation, will open on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST and close on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The 43rd annual ESBRU will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Runners who apply to climb the 1,576 steps and 86 floors of the World's Most Famous Building will be notified of their race status on February 12, 2020. Interested runners can register online at http://www.nycruns.com/esb. Of the thousands of runners from around the world who enter the ESBRU lottery, a select few will have the opportunity to participate. Race entry is $125 per applicant and will only be charged if the applicant is randomly selected to participate.

"The Empire State Building Run-Up is the world's most iconic tower race and the only athletic challenge that takes place at the World's Most Famous Building," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of ESRT. "We invite athletes from across the globe to compete in this bucket-list competition."

Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national flag carrier and the airline that flies to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, returns for its third year as presenting sponsor of the Run-Up. Turkish Airlines will also provide several roundtrip airline tickets to elite tower running athletes around the globe to inspire new runners to take on the challenge of the Empire State Building Run-Up.

"We are thrilled to be a part of such an incredible event for the third consecutive year," says Cenk Ocal, General Manager, Turkish Airlines New York. "We are excited to be able to use our network, which flies to more countries than any other airline to bring in wonderful talent to participate in this event here in New York."

Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is the official charity partner of the ESBRU with a designated heat in the race for challenged athletes and CAF supporters running to raise funds to support people with physical challenges in getting access to sports. If you're looking for a unique way to participate in this event, register to run with Team CAF.

"The Challenged Athletes Foundation is honored to return to the iconic Empire State Building Run-Up for the 6th straight year as the event's official charity partner," said Chief Executive Director, Virginia Tinley, "We are proud to support so many challenged athletes and CAF supporters as they take on this prestigious event in the new year."

The event is produced by NYCRUNS and is one of many in their dynamic portfolio of iconic NYC and NJ endurance events.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About NYCRUNS

In 2020, NYCRUNS will produce approximately two dozen running events for over 50,000 athletes including our flagship Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon. Our goal is to provide all athletes with the best possible experience from the moment they register until the moment they see their free finisher photos. NYCRUNS races are accurately measured, electronically timed, supported by a world-class medical group, and staffed by a highly trained team. Our post-race festivals feature fresh New York bagels (with a shmear of course – this is New York), fresh fruit, and a great DJ. Simply put, week in and week out, our goal is to put on the best races in New York City.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $112 million has been raised and over 26,000 grants funded to people with physical challenges in all 50 states and 70 countries. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live an active and athletic lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.challengedathletes.org and follow @cafoundation.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 348 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 317 worldwide destinations as 267 international and 50 domestic, in 126 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognised by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to more than 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

