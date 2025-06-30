PetPlace launches Paws for Safety Awareness campaign to encourage microchip registrations and keep pets with their families during high-risk summer months.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The summer brings more outdoor play time, fun firework festivities, and well-deserved family vacations, but it also comes with an increased risk for lost and missing pets.

In fact, data from 24PetWatch by PetPlace – the nation's leader in lost pet services – shows a 58% increase in lost pets on the 4th of July alone!

Microchipping can help to quickly reunite these lost pets with their families, but it only works if microchips are registered and up to date. Unfortunately, a poll from Today's Veterinary Practice shows that only 45% of pets in the U.S. are microchipped, and the AVMA states that only 60% of microchips are registered. That means over 29 million microchipped pets are stranded without protection.

"We refer to pets who are microchipped but not registered as 'digital strays.' While they may have a physical microchip, there is no way to link that pet to their owner when the chip is scanned – rendering the pet untraceable," says Samantha Watson, president of PetPlace. "That's why microchip registration and regularly updating your information is so important. It's essential for bringing pets back home."

To keep this issue top of mind, PetPlace is kicking off its Paws for Safety Awareness campaign and encouraging pet parents to self-register their microchips into North America's largest free microchip registry as the first step in summer pet protection.

Microchipping Reunites Families & Saves Lives

Pets get lost every single day – even if pet parents do their best to put safeguards in place. The reality is that 1 in 3 pets go missing at some point in their lifetimes, according to the AVMA. This equates to a huge amount of stress and sadness for families all over the country.

The summer season brings even more lost pet risks due to:

Fireworks that cause fear and anxiety in pets

Natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes

Vacations and travel to unfamiliar places

Unsecured windows and doors left open during warm weather

Despite the risks, microchipping saves lives. According to Humane Animal Support Services, microchipped pets are 3 times more likely to be reunited with their families than non-microchipped pets.

That's why 24PetWatch by PetPlace is in full support of a New York State Assembly bill that would make microchipping mandatory for non-profit animal shelter organizations and pet dealers in the state.

"At 24PetWatch, we work with over 5,000 shelters, rescues, clinics, and partners to help care for and reunite missing pets," says Watson. "Getting lost pets home is a priority for our organization and we're happy to say that, to date, we've reunited over 758,000 pets with their families!"

Other Tips for Protecting Pets This Summer

Microchipping and registering your pet are just one part of summer protection for furry family members.

Here are some other summer pet safety tips worth sharing:

Make sure pets have plenty of shade and fresh water when spending time outdoors.

Avoid walks during the middle of the day when temperatures are at their highest.

Watch for hot asphalt and protect your pet's paws.

Have an emergency preparedness kit with at least 3 days of pet food & supplies ready in case a natural disaster strikes.

Keep lawn chemicals and pesticides locked away and out of reach.

Watch for signs of heat stroke including excessive panting & drooling, bright red gums, increased heart rate, and sudden collapse.

"The summer is a time for family and fun, but it's important to be mindful of potential pet dangers when enjoying warm weather and travel with our four-legged friends," says Watson. "Registering your microchip, providing ways for pets to cool off, and preparing an emergency kit are all ways to proactively protect your pet and ensure peace of mind."

