Lorne Trottier Acquires Full Ownership of Matrox, to Lead New Era of Tech Innovation

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Matrox® is excited to announce that Mr. Lorne Trottier, co-founder of Matrox, has acquired 100% ownership of the Matrox group of companies, including its three divisions—Matrox Imaging, Matrox Graphics, and Matrox Video.

"This next phase represents a renewed commitment to our valued customers, suppliers, and business partners, as well as to our 700 dedicated employees worldwide," said Trottier. "At Matrox, our culture is defined by our passion for technological innovation and product development. We maintain the highest degree of corporate responsibility vis-a-vis production quality and industry standards. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments over our 40-plus-year history and would like to thank my co-founder for his contributions."

Since 1976, Matrox has pioneered a number of innovative hardware and software solutions for an array of high-tech industries. Matrox will continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, and work closely with its global stakeholders to solve specific real-world issues.

"I look forward to championing a corporate culture defined by forward-thinking business practices, transparency, and teamwork. I am excited to lead this great organization as we implement growth initiatives. Matrox is a great Canadian success story. We owe this success and our bright prospects to the talented and dedicated people at all levels of this organization."

Matrox remains committed to customers, suppliers, and partners, diligently focused on delivering excellent products and customer service, while fostering high-quality relationships.

Stikeman Elliott LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal counsel to Mr. Trottier in connection with the transaction, while Canaccord Genuity Group acted as M&A advisors to Mr. Trottier.

About the Matrox Group

Founded in 1976, Matrox® is a privately held company based in Montreal, Canada, with offices worldwide. Its three divisions—Matrox Imaging, Matrox Graphics, and Matrox Video—provide leading component-level solutions, leveraging the others' expertise and industry relations to provide innovative, timely products.

Matrox Imaging is a leading designer and manufacturer of component-level hardware and software solutions for the machine vision, image analysis, and medical imaging industries. Among its products are frame grabbers, vision controllers, smart cameras, I/O cards, and powerful image processing development software for 2D and 3D as well as deep learning applications. Matrox Imaging is an established and trusted supplier to top OEMs and integrators worldwide.

Matrox Graphics is a global leader in AV/IT technology, offering best-of-breed hardware and software products for OEMs, value-added channel partners, and end users. Its award-winning portfolio of graphics and capture/encode/decode cards, AV-over-IP enterprise encoders/decoders, IP KVM extenders, multiviewers, and display controllers—coupled with flexible, easy-to-use, high-performance software applications and SDKs—delivers world-class content capture, real-time encoding, live streaming and recording, extension and switching, visualization, and control. Serving the Pro AV marketspace, Matrox Graphics is synonymous with quality, performance, support, and partnership.

Matrox Video is a leader in core broadcast technology, offering both PC hardware and software building blocks, upon which the industry is built. It delivers an unrivalled range of products to broadcast equipment manufacturers, comprising HD/4K-based I/O cards, ST 2110 NICs, and H.264 codec cards, all governed by one common comprehensive SDK. Matrox Video services professional broadcast and live production markets with encoding appliances for webcasting and remote production. Industry-recognized quality and commitment to customer support is at the center of its brand.

