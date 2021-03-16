Ms. Kerr spent 18 years of her career at the Inter-American Development Bank Group in Washington, D.C. Her management roles in both operational and corporate functions included overseeing investing, portfolio management, partnerships, and strategy. She spearheaded a variety of strategic initiatives (financial and non-financial) to support the expansion and development impact of private sector activities. Subsequently, Ms. Kerr served as Senior Director at Climate Finance Advisors, developing low-carbon, climate-resilient investment strategies and blended finance solutions to mobilise private capital in developing countries. Currently, as a Senior Infrastructure Finance Specialist, she is responsible for corporate strategy, knowledge, partnerships, and international engagement at the Global Infrastructure Facility, housed at the World Bank. Ms. Kerr is also an Adjunct Professor of international project finance and investment at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

"We are delighted that Lori is bringing her considerable experience and talents to our organization," said Mairead Lavery, Chair of the FinDev Canada Board of Directors. "She has an impressive track record as a specialist and senior manager in many areas of international development finance. She has worked extensively with private sector developers, international financiers, governments, and development finance institutions to bring about innovative, inclusive, and impactful investments that have made real differences in the lives of poor and marginalized people."

"It's exciting and, at the same time, humbling for me to return to Canada to lead its development finance institution," said Ms. Kerr. "I am particularly inspired by FinDev Canada's focus on women's economic empowerment and very much look forward to working closely with the strong team of professionals at FinDev Canada to build on their already significant accomplishments and to reach their ambitious goals."

Ms. Kerr takes over from Ken Kember, who has been the organization's Interim CEO since September 2020.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ken for his thoughtful and steady direction of FinDev Canada in the role of Interim CEO," said Board Chair Lavery. "His stewardship has been even more appreciated for leading the organization during a global pandemic while overseeing new achievements and important new initiatives in its work."

About FinDev Canada:

Development Finance Institute Canada Inc., operating under the FinDev Canada brand, is a Canadian institution dedicated to providing financial services to the private sector in developing countries with the aim of combating poverty through economic growth by focusing on three main themes: economic development through job creation, women's economic empowerment, and climate change mitigation. The Development Finance Institute Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Export Development Canada (EDC). Find out more about FinDev Canada here.

