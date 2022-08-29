Loomis Express workers serve strike notice

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Loomis Express workers in eight provinces have served strike notice, with almost 1,500 Unifor members set to begin legal strike action in their respective time zones at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday August 31, 2022.

"This is yet another example of a huge corporation squeezing employees by shuffling work between subsidiaries or contracting out to avoid providing workers with decent full-time jobs," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "These members work in the fast-growing courier sector but many remain limited to precarious part-time work."

Loomis Express Bargaining Committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

The Loomis workers, members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been working without a contract since March 31, 2022.

The national bargaining committee is negotiating on behalf of hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers represented by Unifor in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Loomis Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transforce Incorporated (TSX:TFI).

Strike action will affect Loomis customers and could impact Transforce properties including Canpar Express, ICS Courier, TForce Final Mile and TForce Integrated solutions.

"In a period of record inflation workers have made it clear that wages and secure hours are a priority," continued Payne. "The bargaining committee is willing to continue negotiations up until the strike deadline but the clock is running for Transforce to come to the table with a serious offer."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

