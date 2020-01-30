Looking to the future on the shoulders of strong economic prospects: 'Montréal's Top Employers' for 2020 are announced

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - With the lowest unemployment rates in decades, Montréal employers are competing vigorously to attract the most talented employees. Aided by the city's strong economic prospects and attractive quality of life, employers in Montréal are raising the bar in creating progressive workplaces with forward-thinking human resource policies. That's the message from the winners of this year's Montréal's Top Employers competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"There's a renaissance taking place in Montréal right now," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "The city has long had a unique blend of history, culture and the cosmopolitan that made it an attractive place to live for people from around the world. But today, it also offers one of the strongest economies of any city in Canada and is home to world-class employers in a wide range of sectors, from finance and technology to universities and healthcare."

The Montréal area last year saw one of its lowest rates of unemployment on record, with employers competing to attract the most talented employees. The city's economy has also been helped by strong demographic growth, particularly from temporary workers and foreign students making a home in the city, and by significant public investment by the Québec government in education, infrastructure and promising new industries.

"It's also reassuring to see employers on this year's list that have grown with the city that gave them their start," adds Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Companies like Catelli Foods and Saputo have grown from modest beginnings in Montréal to become significant employers that continue to invest in their employees and give back to the community. Today they are joined by newer employers, especially in the technology and finance sectors, that are leaving their mark not just on the city but also in the world-class workplaces they are creating in Montréal."

Now in its 15th year, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Greater Montréal; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

The full list of Montréal's Top Employers for 2020 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Montreal Gazette. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

