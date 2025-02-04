News provided byEarth's Own
Feb 04, 2025, 14:57 ET
Burnaby, BC-based brand produces plant-based milks in three factories across Canada
BURNABY, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Earth's Own is proud to offer a range of high-quality, sustainable plant-based products that support local farmers and communities.
Founded in Burnaby, BC more than twenty-five years ago, Earth's Own is still Canadian-owned and Canadian-made. The brand's award-winning plant-based milks and creamers are made at three local production facilities: in Delta, BC, Mississauga, ON, and Quebec City, QC.
"Earth's Own isn't just a brand—it's a movement toward a more sustainable future," said Brittany Hull, Vice President of Marketing, Earth's Own. "Choosing Earth's Own means choosing to invest in Canada, and to support Canadian jobs and Canadian farmers. Now more than ever, Canadians have the power to use their purchases to make a powerful statement and deliver a tangible show of support for their country."
In addition to Canadian ownership and production, many Earth's Own products are made using ingredients sourced from Canada. Earth's Own oat milks are made with 100% Canadian-grown oats from Saskatchewan. And the certified organic soybeans used in Earth's Own Soy Barista are all grown in Canada.
Earth's Own full line-up of made-in-Canada plant-based options includes:
Oat:
- Earth's Own Oat Original
- Earth's Own Oat Vanilla
- Earth's Own Oat Chocolate
- Earth's Own Naked Oat Original
- Earth's Own Zero Sugar Oat Unsweetened Original
- Earth's Own Zero Sugar Oat Unsweetened Vanilla
Almond:
- Earth's Own Almond Original
- Earth's Own Almond Unsweetened Original
- Earth's Own Almond Vanilla
- Earth's Own Almond Unsweetened Vanilla
- Earth's Own Almond Chocolate
- Earth's Own Almond Organic Original
- Earth's Own Almond Organic Unsweetened Original
- Earth's Own Almond Organic Unsweetened Vanilla
Soy:
- Earth's Own Soy Original
- Earth's Own Soy Unsweetened Original
For Coffee:
- Earth's Own Oat Barista
- Earth's Own Soy Barista
- Earth's Own Almond Barista
- Earth's Own Oat Barista Light
- Earth's Own Original Oat Coffee Creamer
- Earth's Own French Vanilla Oat Coffee Creamer
- Earth's Own Salted Caramel Oat Coffee Creamer
- Earth's Own Cinnamon Cookie Dough Oat Coffee Creamer
The Alt:
- Earth's Own The Alt
For more information, please contact: Jordana Wolch, Craft Public Relations, [email protected] //416-524-9440
