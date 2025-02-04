Burnaby, BC-based brand produces plant-based milks in three factories across Canada

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Earth's Own is proud to offer a range of high-quality, sustainable plant-based products that support local farmers and communities.

Founded in Burnaby, BC more than twenty-five years ago, Earth's Own is still Canadian-owned and Canadian-made. The brand's award-winning plant-based milks and creamers are made at three local production facilities: in Delta, BC, Mississauga, ON, and Quebec City, QC.

"Earth's Own isn't just a brand—it's a movement toward a more sustainable future," said Brittany Hull, Vice President of Marketing, Earth's Own. "Choosing Earth's Own means choosing to invest in Canada, and to support Canadian jobs and Canadian farmers. Now more than ever, Canadians have the power to use their purchases to make a powerful statement and deliver a tangible show of support for their country."

In addition to Canadian ownership and production, many Earth's Own products are made using ingredients sourced from Canada. Earth's Own oat milks are made with 100% Canadian-grown oats from Saskatchewan. And the certified organic soybeans used in Earth's Own Soy Barista are all grown in Canada.

Earth's Own full line-up of made-in-Canada plant-based options includes:

Oat:

Earth's Own Oat Original

Earth's Own Oat Vanilla

Earth's Own Oat Chocolate

Earth's Own Naked Oat Original

Earth's Own Zero Sugar Oat Unsweetened Original

Earth's Own Zero Sugar Oat Unsweetened Vanilla

Almond:

Earth's Own Almond Original

Earth's Own Almond Unsweetened Original

Earth's Own Almond Vanilla

Earth's Own Almond Unsweetened Vanilla

Earth's Own Almond Chocolate

Earth's Own Almond Organic Original

Earth's Own Almond Organic Unsweetened Original

Earth's Own Almond Organic Unsweetened Vanilla

Soy:

Earth's Own Soy Original

Earth's Own Soy Unsweetened Original

For Coffee:

Earth's Own Oat Barista

Earth's Own Soy Barista

Earth's Own Almond Barista

Earth's Own Oat Barista Light

Earth's Own Original Oat Coffee Creamer

Earth's Own French Vanilla Oat Coffee Creamer

Earth's Own Salted Caramel Oat Coffee Creamer

Earth's Own Cinnamon Cookie Dough Oat Coffee Creamer

The Alt:

Earth's Own The Alt

