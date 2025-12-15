LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Once again this year, space enthusiasts have witnessed big leaps forward in Canada. Between technological breakthroughs, discoveries and international collaborations, 2025 has been a year of innovations and milestones.

WildFireSat, a seven-satellite constellation

In February, a major investment of $72 million was announced for the design of the WildFireSat mission , which will provide Canada with daily data on all active wildfires across Canada and internationally.

Canada bids farewell to the first Canadian astronaut to go to space

In June, former Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Marc Garneau passed away at age 76. He was one of the first six Canadian astronauts selected in December 1983, and made history by becoming the first Canadian to go to space. The Conference Centre at CSA headquarters was renamed in his honour.

25 years of international cooperation to respond to major disasters

The International Charter: Space and Major Disasters , of which Canada became a founding member in 2000, aims to put space technology at the service of emergency responders in the event of major disasters. It is a remarkable example of international cooperation. The Charter was activated for various disasters in 2025.

Canada invests in lunar rover

In July, three Canadian companies were awarded contracts to advance the development of the Canadian lunar utility rover . This vehicle will play a key role in astronauts' work: it may be used to support operations, move cargo, perform science investigations, and handle logistics tasks on the lunar surface.

Fascinating news about Bennu

Three scientific papers published in August offered insights into the origins and composition of asteroid Bennu. Canadian researchers on the OSIRIS-REx international science team contributed to these studies . Analyses of the sample collected from Bennu indicated the presence of stardust grains with compositions that predate the solar system; organic matter that likely formed in interstellar space, beyond our solar system; and high-temperature minerals that formed closer to the Sun.

Canada helps shed light on Mars's mysteries

A team of researchers, including three Canadian scientists, made a remarkable discovery when studying samples collected by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover. Through their analyses, researchers believe that they have discovered a potential "biosignature": a substance, feature or pattern that may suggest the presence of past or present life.

New Canadian studies set to take place on the International Space Station

In October, CSA astronaut Joshua Kutryk teamed up with a number of Canadian researchers to present the new Canadian scientific studies that will be conducted aboard the International Space Station in the coming years.

Artemis II: Jeremy Hansen's last visit to Canada before the big take-off

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen continues to prepare for Artemis II , the historic mission that will take him around the Moon. In late November, he came to Canada for his last visit before the mission. He met with many students and made a stop in Toronto, where he participated in the launch of the e-book The Explorers Club: To the Moon!

The RADARSAT program turns 30

Earth observation data is used for many purposes, such as disaster management, climate change monitoring and maritime navigation. During this year where we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the RADARSAT program , a major investment was announced to maintain uninterrupted access to satellite data and to develop next-generation satellites.

Canada–ESA: a deepening partnership

To allow Canadian space sector organizations to collaborate further with European industry and to bid on European Space Agency (ESA) contracts, the Government of Canada will invest a total of €407.71 million (approximately CAD$664.6 million) in ESA programs .

