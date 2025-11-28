LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell announced that the Government of Canada will invest a total of €407.71 million (representing approximately CAD$664.6 million) in European Space Agency (ESA) programs. This figure includes the CAD$528 million previously announced.

This historic investment, the largest since Canada first partnered with ESA in 1979, will advance research and development of Canadian-made space technologies for both civilian and defence purposes. It is expected to generate hundreds of jobs and a significant economic return in Canada, where every dollar awarded to Canadian companies through ESA contracts generates over three dollars in follow-on sales. It will grow and diversify Canada's vibrant space sector, helping Canada to continue meeting its commercial, defence and security needs, and exporting these capabilities around the world.

This new funding is being directed to ESA programs in areas of strategic importance like Satellite Communications, Earth Observation, Space Exploration, Space Safety, Navigation and Technology Development. These programs were selected after consultation with the Canadian space sector.

By strengthening Canada's collaboration with ESA, Canadian businesses will be positioned to work with leading European partners and compete for high-value contracts on the European space market. With this historic investment, Canada reinforces its commitment to innovation and secures its place in shaping the future of space.

Quotes

"Canada's historic investment in ESA programs supports our industrial competitiveness and advances our strategic interests. These investments will help Canadian companies win contracts in Europe and empower them to develop cutting-edge technologies that drive economic growth, open doors to international collaboration, and strengthen our collective security."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's partnership with the European Space Agency continues to deliver outstanding results for our space sector and our economy. By deepening this collaboration, we are creating highly qualified jobs and ensuring that Canadian companies can access new markets, strengthen their innovation capacity, and play leading roles in shaping the future of space."

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Quick facts

Of this funding, €352.5 million (representing approximately CAD$574.6 million) will be put toward ESA's optional programs, and €55.21 million (approximately CAD$90 million) toward ESA's mandatory programs.

Funds will be divided among the following ESA optional programs: €116.5 million in Earth Observation (CAD$189.9 million) €75 million in Space Exploration (CAD$122.3 million) €80.5 million in Satellite Communications (CAD$131.2 million) €45 million in Technologies and Industry Development (CAD$73.4 million) €30 million in Space Safety (CAD$48.9 million) €5.5 million in Navigation (CAD$9 million)

All figures are presented in 2025 economic conditions. Approximate Canadian dollar values are calculated using an exchange rate of €1 = CAD$1.63.

These key investment decisions were made at ESA's Ministerial Council, which took place in Bremen, Germany, on November 26–27, 2025.

Canada is the only non-European cooperating state in ESA. Since 1979, this partnership has supported hundreds of contracts for Canadian companies, generating strong economic returns and global visibility.

Links

Canada's areas of action in ESA programs

Canada–European Space Agency Cooperation Agreement

ESA Program Success Stories

State of the Canadian Space Sector Report

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media!

http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/rss/default_eng.xml

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Canadian-Space-Agency/150629121625960

http://www.youtube.com/user/Canadianspaceagency

http://twitter.com/csa_asc

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: mailto:[email protected]