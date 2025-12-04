LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced the Government of Canada's intent to contract MDA Space to build, test, and launch an additional satellite for the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM).

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) explored agile procurement options to maintain uninterrupted access to critical satellite data supporting our country's growing needs. In order to accelerate the delivery of this satellite, MDA Space has been awarded $44.7 million to purchase specialized parts.

To ensure Canada continues to innovate and remain at the forefront of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capabilities, we are also advancing the development of the next-generation satellite system. Building on the legacy of the RCM, three Canadian companies, C-CORE, Kepler and MDA Space, are receiving up to $747 000 each. They will have seven months to deliver concept studies for the new generation of Earth observation satellites.

Space serves as a strategic industry to help us tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time. Satellites like the RCM deliver daily observations of Canada's lands, waters, and northern regions. This data supports essential services Canadians rely on, from responding to natural disasters to tracking sea ice and ensuring the safe delivery of supplies to northern communities.

These important investments ensure Canada will continue to have the sovereign satellite data needed to keep the Arctic secure, respond quickly to hurricanes and floods, and monitor environmental impacts.

"Through these investments, we are strengthening Canada's space sector and ensuring Canadians continue to benefit from the satellite data that supports essential everyday services. In doing so, we are strengthening Canada's sovereign satellite capabilities and equipping Canadian industry and governments with the tools to protect communities, support decision-making, and keep Canada secure."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

These contracts are part of the Government of Canada's $1.012 billion, 15‑year investment in the CSA, announced in October 2023, to support immediate and future satellite Earth observation needs.

Following a competitive procurement process for the next-generation satellite system, each of the selected companies is expected to deliver a proposal for a multi-year plan that defines the mission concept, the satellite system's design, the technical requirements, and the critical technologies that would need to be developed.

The RCM builds on Canada's 30-year legacy in Earth observation, providing reliable and trusted data to federal departments daily to guide decision-making for Canadians, international allies, and our environment.

The replenishment satellite will help maintain uninterrupted access to this source of Earth observation data, used by over 10 federal departments to deliver many essential services to Canadians.

