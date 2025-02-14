LONGi Signed another 100MW of Hi-MO X10 Agreement with Energy 3000

XI'AN, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- On February 11, Energy 3000 Solar GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "Energy 3000"), a European distributor of PV products, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LONGi") at LONGi's Xi'an headquarters.

Michael Bairhuber, Vice President of Energy 3000, Guo Wenqi, Director of Supply Chain of Energy 3000, Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, Jiang Dongyu, President of Distributed Generation Business Group of LONGi, and Li Xiaopeng, General Manager of Western Europe Representative Office of European Business Center, LONGi, attended the signing ceremony. Michael Bairhuber and Jiang Dongyu signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

The agreement marks an important milestone for LONGi and Energy 3000 to further strengthen their partnership. According to the agreement, LONGi will continue to supply 100MW of Hi-MO X10 modules to Energy 3000 after the previous 1.5GW framework. The two parties will pay more strengths to promote more applications of high-value HPBC2.0 products in the European market.

Founded in 2007, Energy 3000 is a leading provider of energy solutions and services in the field of PV and energy storage in Europe. Committed to technology R&D and project development in the field of renewable energy, Energy 3000's business covering project design and planning, distributed power stations for residential and C&I enterprises, and solutions of large-scale power station projects.

As the world's leading green energy technology company, LONGi's high-performance and reliable module products, as well as its professional and meticulous local service capabilities, have won the trust and recognition of Energy 3000.

The Hi-MO X10 module supplied by LONGi which based on HPBC 2.0 cell technology and high-quality TaiRay wafers, achieving a comprehensive leadership in power generation performance, reliability, customer revenue and aesthetics.

The maximum mass production power of Hi-MO X10 modules is 670W, which is more than 30W higher than TOPCon modules in the same area, and the efficiency of mass-produced modules can reach up to 24.8%, which fully unleashing the power generation potential of the limited installation area, bringing customers higher installation capacity and more power generation output, and greatly improving power generation revenue.

At the same time, LONGi provides customers with quality assurance and reliable services throughout the product life cycle to protect customers' long-term value gains.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

