LONGi Ranks on the Bloomberg Tier 1 List

XI'AN, China, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- On June 2nd, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a renowned global research institution, released its "Global PV Module Maker Tier 1 List" for Q2 2025. LONGi, leveraging its exceptional comprehensive strength, has secured a position on the highly anticipated Tier 1 (Level 1 PV Module Manufacturers) list.

Figure Notes: *Indicates the company has initiated at least one Kiwe PVEL (formerly PV Evolution Labs) product qualification program in the past 18 months; t indicates the company has initiated or completed technical due diligence testing with RETC in the past 18 months.

As one of the most credible industry rating systems in the global new energy sector, BNEF's " Global PV Module Maker Tier 1 List " is known for its rigorous evaluation criteria. The rating system takes bankability as its core consideration — namely, whether an enterprise's products can secure non-recourse debt financing from banks. Meanwhile, it requires manufacturers to physically own production facilities and sell products under their own brands, ensuring the professionalism and authority of the rating through qualification thresholds.

The Tier 1 criteria are even more rigorous:

The enterprise must have supplied modules for six different projects with its own brand and self-produced products in the past two years;

These projects must have obtained non-recourse financing from six different (non-development) banks;

The scale of the above transactions must exceed 10 MW.

All the above conditions are indispensable, and failure to meet any one of them will result in removal from the list.

It is worth noting that in Q2 2025, the transaction scale was increased from 5 MW to 10 MW for the first time, making the number of listed enterprises fewer than previous years.

For this reason, the BloombergNEF Tier 1 list is often regarded as a fair, objective, and highly credible reference. It serves as an important basis for global PV project investment attraction, risk assessment by financial institutions, and market expansion by enterprises.

As a leading global solar technology company, LONGi's ranking on the Tier 1 list not only demonstrates the continuous improvement of its brand credibility and the steady growth of its market competitiveness, but also represents the industry's high recognition of LONGi's comprehensive strength.

LONGi has been ranked on the list multiple times.

LONGi has always continued to strive for technological innovation and product engineering. Its high-efficiency and reliable Hi-MO series products are highly favored by the market, providing stable and efficient clean energy solutions for numerous global PV projects. In terms of operation and management, LONGi has always maintained a steady development strategy, demonstrating strong risk resistance and bankability, which has earned high trust from the global PV market and financial sector.

With the global acceleration of the transition to clean energy, LONGi will continue to focus on technology leadership and join hands with the industry to march toward new heights.

