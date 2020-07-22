Long-term care workers' unions launch public push to end for-profit care

WHO:

Sharleen Stewart Candace Rennick Jerry Dias President Secretary-Treasurer National President SEIU Healthcare CUPE Ontario Unifor

WHAT:

SEIU Healthcare, CUPE, and Unifor, unions that represent healthcare workers across the long-term care sector, will hold a press conference to unveil the next stage of their joint advocacy to improve the conditions of work and care, and where priorities and investments must be focused going forward.

WHERE:

Virtual press conference event will be streamed live on the Unifor, SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/UniforCanada

https://www.facebook.com/SEIUHealthcareCanada

https://www.facebook.com/CUPEOntario

https://www.facebook.com/ochucupe/

WHEN:

Thursday, July 23, 2020

10:00 A.M. ET

MEDIA PARTICIPATION/REGISTRATON:

Media are invited to RSVP to participate and send questions in advance or during the broadcast to the labour leaders by emailing [email protected].

SOURCE Unifor

