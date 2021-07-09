Long-term care workers reach tentative agreement with Northwood

The new tentative agreement, reached July 8, 2021, covers Continuing Care Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, dietary aides, Retirement Living Assistants, utility workers, housekeeping, cooks, cook assistants, seamstress, maintenance, laundry workers, stores clerks, area support clerks and painters.

"The pandemic revealed how difficult conditions are in long-term care. This tentative agreement takes steps to address key concerns for these workers and provides a foundation to build on for the future," said Angela Strong, Unifor Local 4606 Unit Chair.

The tentative agreement will be presented to members for a ratification vote in the coming days. Details of the new contract will be released upon ratification.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

