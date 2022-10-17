Lone Wolf Technologies partners with Dye & Durham to simplify legal process for real estate transactions

New integration exclusively for CREA WEBForms® powered by Transactions gives agents new way to process and close deals

CAMBRIDGE, ON and DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Real estate professionals across Canada are about to discover a new way to process and close their deals. Today, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is excited to announce a brand-new integration with Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham"), made specifically for CREA WEBForms® powered by Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) to bring access and communications with legal services directly into the Canadian national transaction management member benefit.

Connect with lawyers in CREA WEBForms®

Every real estate transaction in Canada requires a lawyer or notary to process and close the deal. Currently, the process of delivering conveyancing instructions to the law firms is a major pain point for real estate professionals because they need to complete it primarily through email or fax, which can be tedious, error-prone, and is less secure than other modern methods.

Dye & Durham maintains a comprehensive digital database of real estate lawyers and law firms with real-time contact updates. This new integration gives real estate professionals across Canada access to Dye & Durham's Unity platform where available, so they can process and close deals without relying on email through access to the Dye & Durham lawyer contact database. It also allows them to send referrals to legal services through CREA WEBForms® directly to the Unity platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dye & Durham to modernize the home stretch of Canadian real estate transactions," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "With this new integration, we're taking another step toward completely connected transactions—and furthering the mission to deliver the digital experience both agents and consumers have come to expect."

With the Dye & Durham integration, CREA WEBForms® super users will be able to access the full Canadian database of lawyer contact details, completely removing the need for users to maintain databases of their own. Additionally, these details will be updated in real time through the integration, so users will always have the most up-to-date contact information. Super users will also be able to:

- Monitor the status of transactions in lawyer or solicitor review

- Maintain existing workflows with an integration specifically designed for CREA WEBForms®

- Search for lawyers and submit transactional documents directly to Dye & Durham's Unity platform, used by law firms across Canada

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity to transform the Canadian real estate landscape," said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham. "As a market-leading solution provider for legal professionals, we empower them to complete every transaction reliably, securely, and easily—and by giving real estate professionals access to this same service, together we can help them improve the way they serve their clients."

This integration will be free of charge for CREA WEBForms® super users. It will be rolled out starting today, and will be available to members in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits-from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

