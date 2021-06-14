LONDON, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The London Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) are sharing new information following the homicide of four members of one family, and the attempted homicide of a fifth member of the same family.

On June 6, 2021, a lone male (later identified as Nathaniel Veltman, 20) driving a black pickup truck allegedly drove into the five victims at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London, Ontario.

On June 7, 2021, Veltman was charged by the London Police Service with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

London Police Service worked in conjunction with RCMP INSET, the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC), determining that the murders constitute terrorist activity. As a result, the Federal and Provincial Attorneys General provided their consent to commence terrorism proceedings, alleging that the murders and the attempted murder also constitute terrorist activity.

Today, Nathaniel Veltman appeared at the London Courthouse, 80 Dundas Street, to answer to the following charges:

First-Degree murder, contrary to s.235 of the Criminal Code (4 counts) which, in addition to being planned and deliberate murders pursuant to s.231(2) of the Criminal Code , also constitute terrorism offences pursuant to sections 2, 83.01(1)(b) and 231(6.01) of the Criminal Code; and

(4 counts) which, in addition to being planned and deliberate murders pursuant to s.231(2) of the , also constitute terrorism offences pursuant to sections 2, 83.01(1)(b) and 231(6.01) of the and Attempt to commit murder, contrary to section 239(1) of the Criminal Code (1 count) which, in addition to being an attempted murder, also constitutes a terrorism offence pursuant to sections 2, 83.01(1)(b) and 83.27 of the Criminal Code.

The London Police Service and RCMP INSET wish to re-assure the public that there is no further known or suspected threat to the public associated to the accused at this time. The investigation is ongoing and will continue to be a collaborative effort between the London Police Service and RCMP INSET.

If you believe you have witnessed, or are aware of, any criminal extremism and/or suspicious activities which could pose a threat to public safety and/or national security, we encourage you to report it to London Police Service at 1-519-661-5670 or within Canada to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805. In the event of an emergency, please dial 911.

We encourage anyone in need of assistance to reach out to Victim Services of Middlesex-London at 519-661-5636.

SOURCE Joint RCMP/London PS

For further information: RCMP O Division Media Relations, Sgt. Lucie Lapointe, Phone: 289-971-7237, Email: [email protected]; London Police Service, Cst. Sandasha Bough, Media Relations Officer, Phone: 519-854-8576, Email: [email protected]