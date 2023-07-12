LOJEL Brings High-Quality, Carry Essentials to Canada

Carry essentials brand expands global reach with launch of Canadian e-commerce site

HONG KONG, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- LOJEL , the global carry essentials brand, announces its expansion into the Canadian market today, officially debuting their unique range of high-quality travel and everyday offerings in the country through the launch of their Canadian e-commerce platform.

Recognized for their innovative, functional and thoughtful design, LOJEL aspires to become the most user-centric carry essentials brand, inspiring movements both within their communities and across the globe through premium yet-attainable luggage, bags and more.

LOJEL, a global carry essentials brand, launches their Canadian e-commerce platform, offering their popular luggage (Voja pictured), bags and accessories to an expanded global audience.

"For a decade now, Canadians have been the creative engine behind the LOJEL brand," said LOJEL's Chief Product Officer Kenzo Yoneno, based in Vancouver. "Canadian photographers, copywriters, stylists, graphic designers, developers and product designers have all made an indelible mark on the brand and it's exciting to be able to finally share our work with our local community."

Popular collections from LOJEL include Cubo, high-volume luggage with a flat-top opening and an expandable body for max versatility; Niru, adaptable bags made with 100% recycled nylon for spontaneous journeys; and Iloj, elegant, minimalist vegetable-tanned leather accessories designed for daily movement.

LOJEL empowers movement and meaningful journeys across the globe - headquartered in Hong Kong, and present throughout Asia, North America and Europe. The brand is currently sold in 15 countries through LOJEL's physical stores and e-commerce platform.

For more information about LOJEL and to explore their latest collections, please visit LOJEL.com and follow LOJEL on social media (@lojeltravel). Please find additional imagery here .

Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

Kelsey Schroeder

[email protected]

