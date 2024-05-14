The company joins the prestigious list of Canada's Best Managed Companies for a second year.

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), a leading marine and environmental services provider, has received the 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award, now for the second year. This award recognizes LOGISTEC's outstanding business performance, continuous sustained growth, bold strategy, and culture of innovation.

"We are very honored to be named a Best Managed Company for the second year," said Sean Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC. "I am proud of our high-performing leadership team and our dedicated people across North America. This award not only acknowledges LOGISTEC's remarkable and consistent financial performance but also underscores our relentless culture of innovation that constantly pushes boundaries and exceeds expectations."

Now in its 31st year, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's most prestigious business awards programs, honoring Canadian-owned and managed businesses for their innovative, world-class business practices.

"Fuelled by our successful achievements, we will keep building on our strong foundation. Our long-term vision sets an ambitious destination while capitalizing on current market trends," added Sean Pierce.

The Best Managed Companies program celebrates companies that are demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities, innovation, culture, commitment, financials, and have a proven track record of achieving sustainable growth. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous and independent application process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices, but only the best are awarded this prestigious designation.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, PFAS treatment solutions, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian owned companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

