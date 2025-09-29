BalTerm rebrands as LOGISTEC

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and logistics services provider, is diversifying its cargo handling services in the Port of Baltimore, leveraging new technologies to respond to global market changes. BalTerm terminal will now operate as LOGISTEC. This aligns with the organization's strategy to market its operations under one strong brand to serve North American and international industries.

"As the global supply chain evolves, LOGISTEC is expanding the range of services in Baltimore to handle new cargos and offer turnkey logistics solutions under the LOGISTEC brand," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "We are also implementing new technology to increase terminal fluidity and efficiency. This positions our Baltimore terminal as a key gateway, connecting our customers directly with LOGISTEC's network of 85 terminals and creating opportunities for innovation and growth."

New technology will be implemented this year to minimize congestion and ease the traffic flow through the terminal. Integrated with the appointment system, the process saves time and improves the accuracy of cargo receipt and delivery. LOGISTEC's tech focus reinforces its commitment to operational excellence in one of North America's future-looking ports.

LOGISTEC has been operating as BalTerm, LLC in Baltimore since 1990, where it quickly became recognized internationally for excellence in handling import pulp and paper for the U.S. top manufacturers and distributors. Strategically located on the U.S. East Coast with solid rail and road connections, the Maryland Port Authority is an important supply chain partner.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services, and logistics solutions including trucking and warehousing, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 62 ports and 85 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for ship owners and operators.

SOURCE LOGISTEC

For further information: Katia Reyburn, Senior Vice President, Communications and public affairs, LOGISTEC, [email protected]